Your email is about to get awesome.

Markdown Here will help you to write email more quickly and powerfully than you thought possible.
With no extra effort on your part, Markdown Here eliminates all the hassle of formatting email. Empowerment through simplicity.
Already love Markdown? Skip to the Markdown Here Features page.
Until now, formatting your email has been a hassle. If you're writing an email of any length and complexity, you've found yourself constantly fiddling around: selecting text, clicking formatting buttons, and then fiddling some more to get it right. This is tedious, frustrating, and slow.
Sound familiar?
Markdown Here allows you to write complex email in simple text, never taking your hands off the keyboard. When you're finished, just one click of your mouse will make your email ready to send.
You write your email in something called "Markdown", which is... so simple that it's almost not worth describing. If you've ever used asterisks and dashes and spaces to add emphasis and structure when you write, then you already use it.
Skeptical? Play around in the boxes below...
Wasn't that cool? To see the full range of what you can do, check out the Markdown Cheatsheet.
You can have this same power in your own email. Just install Markdown Here.
Still not convinced that Markdown Here is for you?
Markdown Here has some extra special powers that help you to do things that are almost impossible in ordinary email editors. For example, it lets you put tables, source code snippets, and even mathematical formulae in your email. Take a look at the example below, and try it yourself.